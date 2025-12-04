Chamundi Hill Temples to display seva charges

December 4, 2025

DC calls for report as devotees flag steep seva rates, revenue leaks

Chamundeshwari Temple seva rates

Benne Alankara: Official Rs. 100; Devotees reportedly charged Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,000

Laddu prasada: Rs. 15 to Rs. 30

Special entry fee: Rs. 30 to Rs. 50

Special services: Rs. 100 to Rs. 200

Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority is reviewing these charges for uniformity and transparency.

Mysore/Mysuru: Following complaints of devotees being overcharged for various sevas (ritual services) and concerns over revenue leakage, the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority has decided to initiate corrective measures.

At the District-level progress review meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy at ZP Hall recently, members discussed the need to install display boards listing all sevas and their approved charges at every temple under Chamundeshwari Temple complex atop Hill. The move aims to ensure transparency for devotees.

Temple Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa noted that while special pujas are performed daily, the charges for some sevas are not being monitored. As a result, rates vary widely. For instance, the official charge for Benne Alankara (decoration with butter) at Chamundeshwari Temple is Rs. 100 but devotees are reportedly charged Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,000.

In other temples too, rates fluctuate based on devotees’ ability to pay. She suggested introducing uniform charges to eliminate such anomalies.

However, DC Reddy advised against fixing uniform rates outright. Instead, he directed officers to submit a detailed report on current charges, proposed revisions and how they will be managed. New rates should only be implemented after examining the report, he said.

Increase in revenue

The DC informed the meeting that Chamundeshwari Temple has generated Rs. 13 crore in revenue this fiscal year. He attributed the increase to revised rates for laddu prasada (from Rs. 15 to Rs. 30), special entry (from Rs. 30 to Rs. 50) and another special category (from Rs. 100 to Rs. 200).

He suggested that the Authority revise the Master Plan relating to assets belonging to the Chamundeshwari Temple and place the updated version before the next meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Roopa further stressed the need for simultaneous eviction of unauthorised street vendors from the road leading to the temple, the parking stretch and the narrow lane near the Mahishasura statue. Vendors should be relocated to designated stalls in the commercial complex, she said.

116 stalls remain vacant

Of the 454 vendors identified atop the hill, 97 stalls have been allotted in the commercial complex, while 116 stalls remain vacant. In the Food Court alone, 156 stalls are unoccupied, bringing the total number of vacant stalls to 272. Many earlier tenants have still not opened their allotted stalls. Roopa recommended the reallocation of these spaces.

Responding, DC Reddy said any action should follow the Chief Minister’s directions and the subject should be placed before his meeting. The meeting also approved the construction of a luggage counter for devotees and a pure drinking water unit at S. Uttanahalli.

Discussions were held on utilising the remaining 3.17 acres in Survey No. 27, 0.36 guntas in Survey No. 39 at Chamundi Hill, and 5 acres of the 58.03-acre parcel in Survey No. 19 at Bandipalya, Mysuru taluk, for the essential requirements of the Chamundeshwari Temple. It was decided that the Assistant Commissioner should examine these proposals and take appropriate action.

ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Ashappa, DCP (Law and Order) R.N. Bindu Mani, PWD Executive Engineer and officers of the Chamundeshwari Authority were present.