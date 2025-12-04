Hanuma maladharis take out Sankeerthana Yatra in Srirangapatna

December 4, 2025

Srirangapatna: A tense situation was witnessed in Srirangapatna when a few Hanuma maladharis tried to enter the Jamia Masjid during the Hunuma Jayanthi procession here yesterday.

The Sankeerthana Yatra began after the maladharis led by Hindu activist Lohit Raj Urs offered special puja at Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Ganjam and headed towards Moodalabagilu Anjaneyaswamy Temple in the town.

When the Yatra reached City Municipal Council next to the Masjid, the maladharis offered puja by breaking coconuts and lighting camphor. Later, they sat on the road and sang bhajans on Lord Rama and Anjaneyaswamy. They chanted slogans ‘Hanumana Padada Melane Mandira Ille Kattuvevu’ (Swear on Hunuma, we will build the temple here).

As the maladharis arrived in front of Masjid shouting slogans, they were stopped by the Police who asked them take a detour and pass from the main road.

However, this did not go well with the maladharis which turned into a wordy duel between them.

Earlier, flagging-off the Yatra, Lohit Urs stated that Srirangapatna was a sacred place for Hindus where many temples were built centuries ago and added that people had come together with a firm resolution to rebuild Hanuman temple in Srirangapatna.

Dr. Bhanuprakash Sharma, Hindu Jagarana Vedike Convenor Chandan, Krishna Bhat and others members of various pro-Hindu groups took part.

Tight Police Security

The Mandya District Police had deployed tight security to prevent untoward incidents during Hanuma Sankeerthana Yatra.