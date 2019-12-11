Good dress code can reduce harassment of women: Mayor

December 11, 2019

Mysuru: AYUSH Department had organised a workshop on ‘Managing problems of the youth’ for NSS students at Maharani’s Arts College here on Dec.7.

Inaugurating the programme, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath opined that girls should follow a good dress code to ward off prying eyes.

She contended that wearing western outfits is acceptable if they are within the limits of decency. She said that woman should be cautions about their dress with an increase in incidents of rape in India.

Continuing, she said that AYUSH components Ayurveda and Yoga were very good for women which will strengthen the body and mind.

She observed that today’s youth spend too much of a time on mobile phones which could increase the stress levels and suggested meditation as a remedy to counter stress.

The workshop featured lecturers on various topics pertaining to health and hygiene of young women by experts in the field.

College Principal B.T. Vijay, ZP Vice-President Gowramma Somashekar, District AYUSH Officer Dr. B.S. Seethalakshmi, Corporator M. Shivakumar and others were present.

‘Nada Geetha’

Three students were invited to render ‘Nada Geetha.’ Instead of rendering the anthem in chorus, each sang a stanza one by one embarrassing the gathering.

