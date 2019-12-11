Cancellation, diversion & regulation of trains

December 11, 2019

Mysuru: South Western Railway (SWR) will be carrying out critical engineering and signalling work (Non-Interlocking Work) from 10.12.2019 to 13.12.2019 in Banasandra Railway Station yard for doubling of track on Arasikere-Tumakuru section of Mysuru Division over SWR.

The following trains are cancelled/ diverted/ regulated on the dates mentioned against each:

Cancellation: Train No.56917/ 56918 KSR Bengaluru-Shivamogga Town-KSR Bengaluru passenger journeys commencing on 10.12.2019 and 13.12.2019 are cancelled.

Diversion: Train No.17326/ 17325 Ashokapuram-Belagavi-Ashokapuram Vishwamanava Express journey commencing on 10.12.2019 will be diverted to run via Hassan Arasikere in open timings skipping Stations between Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru and KSR Bengaluru- Arasikere section.

Regulation: Train No. 12725 KSR Bengaluru to Dharwad Inter-City Express journey commencing on 10.12.2019 and 11.12.2019 will be regulated en-route Stations for 45 minutes.

Train No.07309 Yesvantpur to Vasco Da Gama Express journey commencing on 13.12.2019 will be regulated en-route Stations for 30 minutes, according to a press release from Satish, Sr. Divisional Operations Manager and Sr. PRO.

