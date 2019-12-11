‘Quick legal enforcement needed to tackle issue of sexual assaults on women’

December 11, 2019

Mysuru: “We need to think of long-term and short-term legal measures to tackle the issue of sexual assaults on women,” opined thinker and writer Prof. C. Sarvamangala. She was speaking at a programme held at Banyan tree premises, Scouts and Guides Grounds in city, organised by ‘Sthree Shoshane Mukta Samaja Nirmana Vedike,’ which envisages to build a fair, free and open society and to safeguard the interests of women.

“In recent times, we are hearing about several cases of sexual assault and violence against women, but our society and Government seems have remained indifferent to this issue. In most of these cases, the accused, using their political influence and high handedness, are coming out on bail. We need to create awareness through street plays and other such activities and campaigns about safety of women and children,” she said.

Writer and thinker Prof. K. Sumitrabai, Women’s Wing President of KPCC Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, retired Professors H.M. Vasantamma and Kalachannegowda and a number of other participants voiced their opinions and concerns related to the issue and stressed the urgent need to address the root cause of these incidences and take stringent measures against those responsible for such inhuman acts.

UoM Research Students Association President Maridevaiah, M.P. Harsha of CEDIT-I and others were present.

