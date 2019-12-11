‘Quick legal enforcement needed to tackle issue of sexual assaults on women’
News

‘Quick legal enforcement needed to tackle issue of sexual assaults on women’

December 11, 2019

Mysuru: “We need to think of long-term and short-term legal measures to tackle the issue of sexual assaults on women,” opined thinker and writer Prof. C. Sarvamangala. She was speaking at a programme held at Banyan tree premises, Scouts and Guides Grounds in city, organised by ‘Sthree Shoshane Mukta Samaja Nirmana Vedike,’ which envisages to build a fair, free and open society and to safeguard the interests of women.

“In recent times, we are hearing about several cases of sexual assault and violence against women, but our society and Government seems have remained indifferent to this issue. In most of these cases, the accused, using their political influence and high handedness, are coming out on bail. We need to create awareness through street plays and other such activities and campaigns about safety of women and children,” she said.

Writer and thinker Prof. K. Sumitrabai, Women’s Wing President of KPCC Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, retired Professors H.M. Vasantamma and Kalachannegowda and a number of other participants voiced their opinions and concerns related to the issue and stressed the urgent need to address the root cause of these incidences and take stringent measures against those responsible for such inhuman acts.

UoM Research Students Association President Maridevaiah, M.P. Harsha of CEDIT-I and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching