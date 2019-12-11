Mayor to inaugurate MyBuild Exhibition this evening

December 11, 2019

Mysuru: The sprawling Maharaja’s College Grounds in city is all set to host the six-day MyBuild-2019, an exhibition of construction materials, interiors and lifestyles, organised by Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre, from today evening.The expo will be inaugurated by Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath at 5 pm.

Managing Trustee of Mysore Builders Charitable Trust (MBCT) S.R. Swamy will be the guest of honour. BAI Mysore Centre Chairman B.S. Dinesh, MyBuild-2019 Chairman S. Vasudevan, MyBuild-2019 Hon. Secretary K. Satish Mohan and others will be present.

The expo has about 150 stalls with many national and international companies displaying their innovative products. Building materials, Pavements, Generators, Plumbing Systems, Bathroom Fittings, Kitchen Cabinets, Interiors, Floor Tiles, Roofing Materials, Prefab Buildings, Construction Chemicals, Building Automations, Solar Systems, Paints & Hardware, Building Electricals, Banks, Construction Equipment, Builders & Developers, Aluminium Windows, PVC and Moulded Doors, Building Safety Measures, Elevators, Lights & Lighting Products, automobile vehicles & construction equipments will be showcased at the expo.

Entertainment: A lot of entertainment programmes have been arranged in the evenings and a unique platform for students to showcase their talents in singing Kannada songs has been created through a competition titled ‘Voice of MyBuild.’ Semi-finals of the competition will be held on Dec. 13 and the finals on Dec. 15.

Technical Seminar: As part of MyBuild-2019 expo, a two-day BuildTech-2019 annual technical seminar will be held with the theme ‘Shelter For All’ on Dec. 13 and 14 at Mysore Builders Charitable Trust (MBCT) Auditorium, No.34/D, Akkamahadevi Road, 2nd Stage, Industrial Suburb, Vishweshwaranagar, Mysuru.

