Students depict harmful effects of liquor through drawings

December 11, 2019

Mysuru: Dasara Exhibition Fine Arts Committee had organised a drawing contest for students from LKG to PUC at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds here on Sunday. About 120 students participated in the contest. 

For students from LKG to 7th standard, the topic of drawing was left to the student’s choice but it was ‘leave liquor, save life’ for students of 8th standard and above.

Students from LKG to 7th standard drew good sketches on environment protection,  wildlife, biodiversity, landscapes and birds. 

Those from 8th to 10th standard pictorially depicted the dangers of drunken driving, liquor spoiling family and many more.

PU students also depicted ways for girls to protect themselves from attacks referring to the recent attack and murder of a woman in Hyderabad.

The contest was divided under five categories. The first three winners in each category would be presented prizes. Certificates will be issued to all participants.

Committee member and artiste Shivakumar monitored the contest.

