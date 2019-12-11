State-level Seminar on ‘Basavanna’ held

December 11, 2019

Mysuru: “Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS) is playing an important role in preserving the identity of Kannada language,” opined University of Mysore (UoM) Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa.

He was speaking at a seminar on 12th-century poet and philosopher Basavanna, organised by KIKS in association with Sri Basaveshwara Centre for Social Change, Research and Extension of UoM at B.M. Sri auditorium in KIKS premises on Dec.9.

Lauding the efforts of KIKS, he said that the academicians from the institute have brought out a number of works to safeguard the interest of Kannada language, which can be compared to best of those from other world languages.

Later, littérateur Prof. Morabada Mallikarjuna said about the critical analysis of Basavanna’s personality and equality in ‘Jagajyoti Basaveshwara’ authored by Karpura Krishnamurthy, ‘Basava Prakasha’ by Shantadevi Malawada, ‘Kalyaneshwara’ by B. Puttaswamaiah, ‘Ulaviyalli Omkara’ by Dr. H. Thipperudraswamy and Prof. G.H. Hanneradumutt and ‘Jagadananta’ by Prof. Chandrashekaraiah.

Dr. K.P. Lalita, Prof. N.M. Talawar and Prof. Chandrashekaraiah were present.

