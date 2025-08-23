Good response for Special Mediation Drive in City Courts

August 23, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) launching ‘Special Mediation Drive – Mediation For The Nation 90 Days,’ a 90-day campaign to clear pending civil cases and suites in Courts across the country on July 1, there has been good response for the campaign in Courts across Mysuru, with many litigants showing interest in getting their litigations settled amicably and to their satisfaction.

The NLSA, in collaboration with the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC) of the Supreme Court and State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs), had launched the 90-day nationwide campaign on July 1, with an aim to clear backlog cases by encouraging amicable settlements through mediation. The campaign is scheduled to end on Oct. 7.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mysore Bar Association President S. Lokesh said that the campaign is reaching out to the litigants with days going by.

Pointing out that cases related to matrimonial disputes, accident claims, domestic violence, other civil and compoundable criminal cases etc., can be resolved through mediation, conciliation and arbitration, he said that the litigants of various cases are visiting Courts and taking part in this campaign for getting their long-standing disputes solved amicably.

The drive is being held at the City and all other Taluk Courts across the district with the Litigants and Advocates taking part, he said adding that the campaign will go on till Oct. 7, under the guidance of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Member-Secretary Judge K.K. Amarnath. The litigants and members of the public of Mysuru city can call Toll Free No.: 15100, for any further details.