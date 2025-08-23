Top Cop appeals for peace in festival season

August 23, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of festive season, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar has appealed citizens of Mysuru to maintain peace, by following the advisory issued by the Police. She was speaking at a peace meeting of inter-faith leaders at her office in Nazarbad on Thursday, in view of Gowri-Ganesha and Eid Milad (Milad Un-Nabi) festivals. Gowri-Ganesha festival is on Aug. 26 and 27 respectively and Eid-Milad in September.

“Festivals are supposed to promote love and peaceful co-existence. City Police work day and night to maintain peace in city and citizens must join hands with Police. Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will provide all assistance during the installation and immersion of Ganesha idols, while the Police will give permission through a single window system. The rules prescribed by the Police must be strictly adhered to,” warned the City Top Cop.

Continuing, Seema Latkar said that the organisers planning for public installation of Gowri-Ganesha idol, must arrange security of the venue on their own, right from the day of installation till immersion.

“Police will be patrolling the venues and the Committee should also depute two of their members to assist the patrolling team. Besides, the organisers can install CCTV cameras. The sound systems should not be used without Police permission. No permission will be given for playing DJ music,” she clarified.

“Eid Milad, is slated for celebration after Ganesha festival. If the organisers of public Ganesha Pandals want to take out a procession on Eid-Milad day, they must plan alternate routes. The organisers, who install Ganesha in public must maintain harmony. They must provide an affidavit on abiding by the guidelines issued by Police. It is the responsibility of local leaders to ensure that no disturbances occur during the festival season. The pandals must be put up in such a way, that it doesn’t cause inconvenience to general public,” she concluded.

MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, who spoke at the meeting, said that MCC will provide tankers to facilitate immersion of Gowri-Ganesha idol at prominent circles. The people must make use of the facility.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj explained about the steps taken by the City Police to maintain peace and harmony during the festival season.

Former Corporators Rangaswamy and C. Ramesh (Ramani), Syed Farookh, Mohamad Firdose, Shivakumar of Kyathamaranahalli Huliyamma Devi Trust, leaders Kathik Mariyappa, Paramananda, Vijayanagar’s Manju and others participated in the meeting.