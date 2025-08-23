Virajpet MLA inaugurates Kodava cultural fest

August 23, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The day-long ‘Kodavaamera Aara Bera,’ a grand celebration of Kodava Heritage, Tradition, Music and Unity (Kodava Cultural Namme), organised by Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy in collaboration with Kodava Samaja, Mysuru and Department of Kannada and Culture, began at Kodava Samaja premises in Vijayanagar here this morning.

Virajpet MLA Ajjikuttira S. Ponnanna inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp along with Kodava Sahitya Academy President Ajjinikanda C. Mahesh Nachaiah.

Speaking on the occasion, Ponnanna said that this festival aims at projecting the rich Kodava culture, language and tradition.

Observing that there are many Kodavas in Mysuru, he stressed on the need for conserving the rich traditions and practices of Kodavas. The Kodava community members, who have settled at far off places for pursuing their career, should not forget their homeland’s culture and traditions.

Pointing out that a higher grant was provided for Madikeri Dasara last year, he said that this year too the celebrations would be on a grand scale in Madikeri and Gonikoppa with Government support.

The event features vibrant performances from folk tunes to traditional dance and drama, showcasing the spirit and essence of Kodava culture.

Kodagu District Guarantee Implementation Committee President Theethira Dharmaja Uthappa, Mysuru Kodava Samaja President Ponjanda A. Ganapathy, Event Convenor Kambeyanda Deena Bojanna, Co-convenors Putharira Pappu Thimmaya, Kondijammana M. Balakrishna and Napanda C. Ganesh, Kodava Sahitya Academy members Mollekuttanda Dinu Bojappa, Panikuttira K. Kuttappa, Ponnira U. Gagan, Kudiyara Kaverappa, Nayandira R. Shivaji, Cheppudira S. Uthappa, Nayakanda Baby Chinnappa, Chotteyanda A. Sanju Kaverappa and a host of Mysuru Kodava Samaja members were present.

MLA on Dharmasthala row

Speaking to media persons on Dharmasthala row on the sidelines of the Kodava event, MLA A.S. Ponnanna, who is also the Legal Advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said that the Government is for a transparent investigation into Dharmasthala mass burial case and all those found guilty will be punished.

Commenting on the arrest of the ‘mask man’, the complainant in Dharmasthala mass burial case, Ponnanna said that the Government ordered investigation into the row in order to maintain the sanctity of the holy place.

Stating that it is not correct to say that no investigation should be made on allegations of mass burials at Dharmasthala, he said that SIT has arrested the complainant, who had made a statement before a Judge alleging that a mass burial of unidentified bodies had taken place in the surroundings of Dharmasthala.

Maintaining that the SIT has been doing its job in accordance with the law, he said that it has come to be known that the complainant himself is guilty of making false claims, for which he has been arrested this morning.

Wondering why the Opposition BJP is raising unnecessary hues and cries over the Dharmasthala issue, he questioned the propriety of the BJP taking out a march to Dharmasthala, which is nothing but politics.

The MLA further said it is left to the Police whether to take Sujatha Bhat, who had made allegations regarding Ananya Bhat missing case, into custody.