Good response to Dasara illumination

October 1, 2022

Illumination likely to be extended by five more days after Jumboo Savari

Mysore/Mysuru: “We are considering to extend the illumination across the city for five more days after Jumboo Savari,” said Dasara Illumination Sub-Committee President T. Ramesh.

Speaking to press persons at Vijayanagar CESC Divisional Office in city recently, Ramesh said, “We have got good response from people regarding the illumination arrangements. The city is illuminated for 124 kms. However, we are arranging illumination at five more Circles by extending it to another 6 kms.”

Dasara Illumination Sub-Committee Deputy Special Officer and CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy said that 3-D lights have been put around statues where the lights go on and off automatically for one minute and it changes every ten minutes. Automated advanced technology has been used to get that effect, he added.

“This year’s illumination is completely different compared to past years. From the foot of Chamundi Hill till the Temple, the lights are lit all around. 28 replicas of buildings and personalities is drawing people’s attention. The illumination will be held from 6.30 pm till 10.30 pm (not 11 pm) daily,” he said.

Problems at D. Devaraj Urs Road due to some repair works have been resolved. People from across the world are showing positive response to the illumination in city. Approximately Rs. 40 lakh is being spent each day for illumination. The State Government will take a call for extending the days of illumination, informed Jayavibhavaswamy.

Dasara Illumination Sub-Committee Vice-President Puneeth, Members Sridhar, Vikranth P. Devegowda, Venu and other CESC officials were present at the meeting.