Jumboo Savari rehearsal held at Mysore Palace

October 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With four days to go for the grand Jumboo Savari procession (Oct.5) that marks the culmination of the ten-day Dasara festivities, the rehearsal for Dasara grand finale was held inside the Mysore Palace premises this morning.

Golden Howdah carrying elephant  Abhimanyu accompanied by Kumki elephants Chaitra and Kaveri were taken from the spot where the Ambari is tied to the elephant on the day of the Vijayadashami procession to the dais where the VVIPs offer Pushparchane to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside the Howdah. However, the other Dasara elephants were not taken for rehearsal today as the ground was wet and inclement weather prevailed.

Mounted Police, 5 KSRP Battalions, Police Band and other Police Units were part of the rehearsal.  CAR DCP Shivaraj, Palace Security ACP Chandrashekar, Veterinarian Dr. Mujib and others were present.

