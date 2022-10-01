Vintage car rally adds glamour to festivities

October 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Vintage beauties travelled on the roads of Mysuru city after a gap of two years and people stopped their busy work, shopping spree and travel schedules to have a look as shining cars passed them. The last vintage car rally was held in 2019 and had to be invariably dropped due to COIVID-19-induced low-key Dasara in 2020 and 2021.

The rally began with a Vintage Car Show at MGS (M. Gopinath Shenoy) Vintages in Hebbal Industrial Area at National Marbles near Infosys campus. This vintage car collection owned by Gopinath Shenoy is a testament to the grace of machines from bygone eras and a roadmap of automotive evolution.

Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar inaugurated the rally and the vintage car display along with MP Pratap Simha and others. The Minister and the MP even rode in the vehicles for a vintage experience. Savithri Shenoy, wife of Gopinath Shenoy and son M.G. Madhav Shenoy were present.

The car rally that began at Hebbal travelled to the city through the Ring Road, Hunsur Road, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle), Ramaswamy Circle, M.G. Road, Lalitha Mahal Road and reached Shenoy’s bungalow near Kurubarahalli Circle.

Gopinath Shenoy has over 30 to 35 cars and they are 80 to 100 years old. His collection includes vehicles that once belonged to India’s Maharajas, well-known for splurging on luxurious rides. Some of his collections include Dodge, 1930 Ford, 1930 Cadillac, and Rolls Royce of the Maharaja of Ramgarh in Bihar, and Daimler Saloon, once owned by legendary Bollywood actor Ashok Kumar.

Rolls Royce Phantom 2 – 1935 model, Ford Model ‘A’ Rumble Seat – 1930 model, Mercedes Benz W111 220S Fintail 1965 model, Dodge Kingsway Saloon 1957 model, Daimler Saloon 1965 model, Buick Electra Invicta 1959 model, Italian Fiat 1962 model, Austin 8 1954 model, Fiat 1956 model, Beetle 1963 model, Standard, Buick Road, Standard Vanguard, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mini Cooper Willys Jeep and Land Rover are among his collection.

Apart from cars, Shenoy has an enviable collection of vintage scooters and bikes like Lamby, Lambretta, Victoria, Vespa 150, Yamaha, Luna, etc. All the vehicles are in showroom condition and work well on the road like mean machines.

The vehicles will be on display at the plush European-style bungalow owned by Gopinath Shenoy near Kurubarahalli Circle on the Lalitha Mahal Palace Road. This bungalow was constructed by Sir Mirza Ismail and the property was later purchased by Gopinath.