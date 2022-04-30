Government annuls PSI exam results

April 30, 2022

Re-exam date to be announced soon

Bengaluru: Just hours after the kingpin of the PSI recruitment scam Divya Hagaragi was arrested from Pune, the Government on Friday annulled the results of PSI exam which was held for recruitment of 545 Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs).

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the Government has decided to conduct a re-exam for aspirants.

Pointing out that 54,289 candidates had appeared for the PSI written exam, Jnanendra said that all these candidates will be allowed to write the re-exam, the date of which will be announced shortly. However, those candidates arrested by the CID will be kept out of the re-exam, he added.

Defending the decision to conduct the re-exam, the Home Minister said that this will give an opportunity for honest and talented candidates.

Pointing out that the decision to hold re-exam was taken based on suspicions that irregularities may have taken place in many centres, he said that the Department will take all necessary measures to stop any irregularities or malpractices in the conduct of exam.

H.D. Kumaraswamy opposes re-exam

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has opposed holding of re-exam for PSI recruitment.

Speaking to press persons at Hubballi after a few aggrieved PSI aspirants met him over re-exam issue here on Friday, Kumaraswamy opined that it is not right to annul the entire exam results due to the follies committed by some.

Wondering why the Government was in a hurry to announce the re-exam when the CID probe into the scam is still underway, the former CM maintained that the Government was at fault.

Wanting the Government to punish only those involved in the recruitment scam, he said that it is not right to ignore the efforts made by honest candidates to qualify in the exam.

Questioning the Government on whether it totally guarantees a fair and transparent re-exam, Kumaraswamy held the Government and officials responsible for the irregularities. Re-iterating his opposition to the annulment of PSI exam results, the former CM observed that the annulment is a grave injustice meted out to honest candidates.