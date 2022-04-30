ZP CEO holds meeting on AMRUT Community Development works
News

April 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO B.R. Poornima on the implementation of Amrut Community Development Programme in the district.

She gave instructions to the Taluk Panchayat (TP) Executive Officer (EO) and other officials to ensure all-round development of villages of D.B. Kuppe jurisdiction, which have been adopted by University of Mysore NSS wing under AMRUT programme.

Poornima directed the officers concerned to ensure cleanliness, proper implementation of labour-oriented development programmes like road repair works, renovation of temples, repair works of Garadimane, issue of ration cards, registration of voters, NAREGA job cards and old age pension cards and others through NSS. She also directed officials to prepare an action plan for the development of playgrounds under the NAREGA scheme in Mysuru district.

ZP Deputy Secretary Premkumar,  Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) Assistant Director K. Suresh, UoM NSS Coordinator Dr. N.B. Suresh and all Taluk EOs were present on the occasion.

