If voted to power, JD-S will nominate one among Asha and Anganwadi workers as MLC

April 30, 2022

Nagamangala: “If JD-S is voted to power in the next State Assembly elections, the party will nominate one among Asha and Anganwadi workers to State Legislature,” announced Nagamangala JD-S MLA Suresh Gowda.

He was speaking at a “Mega Health Camp & Health Programmes Awareness Campaign,” jointly organised by the District Administration, District Health and Family Welfare department, Taluk Health Office and Ayush Departments at the Town Government Pre University College premises on Friday.

“The State Government has relieved workers who were appointed during the difficult times of COVID-19 from their services without giving any notice causing lot of difficulties to those who had worked risking their lives during the pandemic. After seeing this, the JD-S has decided that if voted power, it will nominate one person among Asha and Anganwadi workers to the State Legislative Council (MLC) so that their voice is heard by the Government,” assured MLA Suresh Gowda.

Observing that Asha workers are familiar with every family of village or ward which comes in their jurisdiction, he said that they know the health of the local population better than their superior medical officers. The MLA said that it is the duty of the Government to consider their services. He also stressed the need to organise more health awareness programmes on a regular basis.

Some persons with hearing disability were given hearing aids on the occasion. Tahsildar Nandeesh, Taluk Panchyat Administrator Kavita, Taluk Health Officer Dr. Prsanna and other officials of Health and Ayush departments were present.