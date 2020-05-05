Government employees return to work as lockdown norms relaxed

May 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: All State Government employees resumed work as lockdown norms were relaxed from yesterday. Earlier, following the imposition of lockdown, the Government had identified 10 Departments as essential to check the spread of Coronavirus and had exempted employees of all the other Departments from work.

The following Departments were identified as essential services by the administration: Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Home, Revenue, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Urban Development, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Energy, Transport, Information and Public Relations.

While the administration has instructed all employees to return to work, employees who are aged 55 and above have been exempted till the complete relaxation of lockdown and 33 percent of C and D group employees have been permitted to work.

University of Mysore, Karnataka State Open University, Department of Information and Publicity, Forest Department, PU Board, Backward Classes Welfare Department and others have resumed work since yesterday. But very few people were seen seeking services in these offices.