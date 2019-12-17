Government House Heritage Arch conservation works begin

December 17, 2019

Mysuru: Following reports that the unscientific widening of the Bengaluru-Nilgiris Road (B.N. Road) has endangered the Heritage Arch at the entrance of the Government Guest House in Nazarbad, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) began the civil works for erection of safety grills to the Arch this morning.

The District Special Heritage Committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner (DC), after taking note of the reports, carried out a study and came up with a report about a fortnight ago, highlighting the need for erection of safety grills in order to retain the heritage characteristics of the over century old arch in its original form.

The Arch had also developed a crack at a portion, which posed a threat to the structural strength of the arch. Several heritage experts too were of the opinion that the best way for saving the arch from deterioration was by securing it with tall iron grills.

Now, the MCC, under the guidance of the District Special Heritage Committee has begun works for the erection of the grills. In the first place, a 2ft deep mud excavation is being done using JCB machines for laying foundation.

After the foundation is laid, a two-ft tall wall will be constructed from the plinth level to enhance the structural strength of the heritage arch and a 2-metre tall grills will be erected on this wall, taking the total height of the grill structure to over eight feet, according to MCC Development Officer Srinivas, who is supervising the works.

Srinivas said that the safety and conservation works are being carried out in such a manner that the heritage arch can withstand the impact and does not suffer any damages even if a heavy vehicle accidentally crashes into it. The works on the erection of grills is expected to be complete in about 15 days and the Heritage Arch at the entrance of the Government Guest House will have a new look with safety grills, while also retaining its beautiful century-old heritage characteristics, in the New Year. The arch has beautiful sculptures of Peacock, Ganda-Bherunda, the State emblem, Kalasha and Flowers.

It may be mentioned here that the Heritage Arches close to the KSRTC Sub-Urban bus stand and at the junction of Hunsur Road and Krishnaraja Boulevard (Crawford Hall Road) close to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office too are secured with grills measuring over 6 ft. in height,in order to conserve their heritage nature and characteristics.

