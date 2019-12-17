Pratap Simha flags off Mysuru-Yelahanka MEMU Train

December 17, 2019

Mysuru: The city got yet another train service to Bengaluru, with Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha flagging off the new Mysuru-Yelahanka MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Units) daily train (No.06562) at the city Railway Station last night.

The MEMU train leaves Mysuru at 22.20 hours and reaches Yelahanka at 01.30 hours. On it’s return journey, Train No.06561 leaves Yelahanka at 02.30 hours and reaches Mysuru at 05.35 hours.

The train will have stops at Mandya, Kengeri, KSR Bengaluru City and Yeswanthpur.

This MEMU train is expected to be of much help to passengers who want to catch early morning flights from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

