Gen. Musharraf sentenced to Death

December 17, 2019

Pakistan Court sentences former Pak President in High Treason Case

Lahore: A three-judge Bench of a Special Court in Pakistan today handed down death sentence to former Pakistan President Gen. Pervez Musharraf for high treason, according to Pak media reports.

The retired General of Pakistan Army was the 10th President of Pakistan from 2001 until tendering his resignation, to avoid impeachment, in 2008. Musharraf, 76, who has been living in Dubai since March 2016, in his application to stay the treason case trial had asked the High Court to declare the proceedings pending before the Special Court and all actions against him — from initiation of high treason complaint to appointment of prosecutor and constitution of trial court — as unconstitutional.

The high treason trial of the former military dictator for clamping the state of emergency on Nov. 3, 2007, filed during the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Government, was pending since 2013 and today the Special Court did not stay the trial and passed judgement.

