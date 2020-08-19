Government issues guidelines for Ganesha Festival celebrations

August 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As the lockdown in Containment Zones is extended till Aug. 31 and permission not given to conduct social, political, sports, entertainment, education and religious activities and other mass meetings in the State Government’s July 30 order and as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Chief Secretary and Working Committee President of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority T.M. Vijay Bhaskar has issued the following guidelines on Aug.17 for the celebration of Ganesha Festival (Aug. 22):

1. Ganesha Festival should be celebrated in religious fervour at Temples, houses and Government/ Private/ Public open space with minimum gathering.

2. The Ganesha idols installed at public places should not be more than four feet and those at houses should not be more than two feet.

3. Ganeshotsava Committees/ Boards, which are celebrating Ganeshotsava in public must take prior permission from Municipal Corporation/ Local Administration. Only one public ‘Ganeshotsava’ will be encouraged per Ward or village.

4. At such places, facility should be made such that not more than 20 people gather at a time.

5. Permission will not be given to organise music/ dance or any other cultural programmes.

6. Procession of Ganesha idols prior installation and during immersion is completely banned.

7. Immersion of Ganesha idols installed at houses should be done at the respective houses. Ganesha idols installed at Government/ Private/ Public open space should be immersed at the nearest ponds or mobile tanks.

8. Temples/ public places, where special pujas will be conducted as part of Ganesha Festival, should be sanitised daily and facilities for thermal screening and sanitiser to devotees should be made.

9. Minimum six feet distance marking should be made for the devotees to maintain social distancing.

10. Devotees and public should compulsorily wear face masks.

11. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the guidelines issued by the Centre and State Governments and also the guidelines issued by the Health Department, Police, City Corporations, Pollution Control Board, Fire and Emergency Services Department, District Administration and other Departments should be strictly followed.

12. The guidelines issued by the District Administration, Civic Body, local organisations/ Authorities in accordance to Ganesha Festival should be followed compulsorily.

13. As festivals are celebrated to instil peace and harmony in the society, Ganesha Festival should be celebrated in the same manner without disturbing the law and order situation.

14. Legal action under Disaster Management Act – 2005 and IPC Section 188 would be taken against those found violating the Centre and State Government guidelines and orders.