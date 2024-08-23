Governor Gehlot in city amid high security
Governor Gehlot in city amid high security

August 23, 2024

Attends wedding reception of HC Judge E.S. Indresh’s niece at a Convention Hall in Dattagalli

Mysore/Mysuru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is in the eye of the storm, following the widespread protest of Congress party, after giving his sanction for the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the allegations pertaining to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site scam, visited the city amid high security on Thursday evening.

Governor Gehlot, who has been recently provided Z + category security and a bullet proof car, following the intelligence inputs, took part in a private event in the city, which is also the home town of CM Siddaramaiah.

The event was the marriage reception of High Court Judge E.S. Indresh’s niece R. Varshini  (daughter of Indresh’s brother E.S. Radhakrishna and B.K. Kavitha) with Srinidhi R. Prasad (son of P.R. Krishnaprasad and N. Shylaja) at Sa. Ra. Convention Hall in city.

Governor Gehlot, who had his dinner, spent about half-an-hour at the ceremony, before returning to Bengaluru by road.

The Police had made unprecedented security arrangements by deputing the Police on the route, where the Governor’s convoy passed through from Bengaluru-Mysuru-Bengaluru.

The City Police had also made adequate security arrangements deputing the Police at prominent circles and junctions, apart from escorting the VIP convoy. The DCP, ACP and Inspector cadre Officers supervised the security arrangements.

Sa.Ra. Convention Hall had also been turned into a virtual fortress, with both KSRP and City Armed Reserve (CAR) Police platoons deputed at the premises.

The ceremony saw the participation of other high profile guests like former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, High Court Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria, former Ministers S.R. Mahesh and C.S. Puttaraju and several others.

Ex-PM Deve Gowda, who is also the JD(S) supremo, however didn’t react to media queries.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and other Senior Police Officers were present at the venue.

