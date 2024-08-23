‘Dementia Friendly Mysuru’ campaign launched

August 23, 2024

Practice yogasana to be active in life: Meghalaya Governor C.H. Vijayashankar

Mysore/Mysuru: Governor of Meghalaya C.H. Vijayashankar launched a month-long ‘Dementia Friendly Mysuru’ campaign to create awareness on dementia or Alzheimer’s, at Rotary Mysore Hall on JLB Road in the city on Wednesday.

The campaign has been organised by Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI), Mysore Chapter, in association with Government Ayurveda Research Centre, Government Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy, Apna Desh and Rotary Mysore.

Speaking after launching the campaign, Vijayashankar emphasised on maintaining both physical and mental health.

Surya Namaskar

Citing his own example, Vijayashankar said “I have been practicing Yogasana daily for the last 55 years. From 6.30 am, I perform Surya Namaskar and other asanas daily which is the secret behind my active lifestyle. I suggest everybody to do yogasana at least for an hour or go for a walk, besides doing exercise.”

Presently, we have been witnessing contamination in food, water, air and also the environment around, which sounds a warning bell to focus on keeping good health. If one is physically fit, it will also come in handy in being mentally fit, he said.

Dementia and age

Saying that, dementia commonly occurs in people as they turn old, along with diabetes, hypertension and other ailments, Vijayashankar said, dementia cannot be cured with one method of treatment. It can be treated with integrated method of treatment, which is also the need of the hour.

Activity Centre, Brain Gym

President of ARDSI Mysore Chapter, Dr. Hanumanthachar Joshi said, with Dementia Friendly Mysuru campaign, it is intended to gather information on those suffering from the ailment and create awareness among them. Plans are afoot to start Activity Centre along with Brain Gym facility, with the help of NGOs.

Joint Director of Government Ayurveda Research Centre, Mysuru, Dr. Lakshminarayana Shenoy, President of Rotary Mysore Rtn. Praveen and others were present.

‘Mysuru Model in Meghalaya’

Governor of Meghalaya C.H. Vijayashankar asserted that he has suggested the officers of the tribal State to keep Mysuru as model in developing New Shillong city, the works of which are undergoing at an estimated cost of Rs. 10,000 crore.

Taking the privilege of holding Governor’s Office, Vijayashankar, a Mysurean said, “Now, Meghalaya also belongs to a Mysurean. I invite tourists here to visit Meghalaya.” He also made a mention of the unique custom followed in Meghalaya, where youngest daughters hold the right to property. Upon marriage, the husband should reside in wife’s house. Though majority of the 90% population are tribals, it holds the pride of being a beggar-free State, added Vijayashankar.