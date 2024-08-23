Explosives found near T. Narasipur

August 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Police have seized explosives which were found in a plastic cover near Kempayyanahundi in T. Narasipur taluk.

The plastic covers contained seven to eight gelatine sticks, a crude bomb-like item and detonators. T. Narasipur Police and Bomb Disposal Squad personnel, who rushed to the spot, conducted an inspection and seized the explosive materials.

It is learnt that these type of explosives are used to hunt wild boars and someone may have left these items on the roadside. The items were seized by Bomb Disposal Squad personnel.

A case has been registered at T. Narasipur Police Station.