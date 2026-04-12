Govt. Blind School gets modern tech upgrade

April 12, 2026

Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar blindfolded to experience challenges of visually impaired

Mysore/Mysuru: The upgraded infrastructure at the Mysore Government Blind School, Tilaknagar, founded by the Maharaja of Mysore in 1901, was inaugurated in a unique manner by Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar, Founder and Trustee of Bherunda Foundation, who chose to experience the challenges faced by the visually impaired by being blindfolded.

The infrastructure upgrade was carried out by EquiBeing Foundation with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support from Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML).

As part of the initiative, BEML funded the creation of a digital reading room, science laboratory, smart classrooms and a cricket pitch, aimed at providing holistic development opportunities for the students.

EquiBeing Foundation, which works to empower persons with visual impairment, organised the blindfold experience to simulate how visually impaired individuals navigate daily tasks.

Picture shows Dr. Ananthalakshmi, CEO and Managing Trustee of EquiBeing Foundation, leading Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar into a classroom.

Organisers told Star of Mysore that Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar readily agreed to the exercise. Blindfolded and holding a white cane, she walked a few steps with assistance before cutting the ribbon to inaugurate the lab.

The exercise was intended to help sighted participants understand the difficulties faced by visually impaired persons, such as locating objects, orienting themselves and performing simple tasks without sight.

Dr. Ananthalakshmi, CEO and Managing Trustee of EquiBeing Foundation, said, such experiences help foster empathy and awareness about inclusion. “Our vision is to empower individuals so they can lead enriched lives and contribute actively to the growth of our nation,” she said.

BEML Head (CSR) Karithirumal also took part in the blindfold experience. BEML Mysore Complex PRO Anil Kumar and District Disabled Welfare Officer K.S. Raghavendra were present on the occasion.