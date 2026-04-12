CNG crunch: Autos queue up for 1 km
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CNG crunch: Autos queue up for 1 km

April 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid a continuing CNG shortage linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict, autorickshaw drivers queued up in large numbers at a gas station on Dhanvanthri Road from the early hours of today.

With fresh stock arriving yesterday, word spread quickly among drivers, leading to long queues of autos stretching nearly 1-km, from Dhanvantri Road through JLB Road, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle, Dewan’s Road and up to Shivarampet Junction near Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry.

Traffic Police were deployed to regulate the movement of vehicles and ease congestion in the busy central area.

Autorickshaws are fitted with 12-kg CNG tanks, though refilling is typically limited to around 10-11 kg. With CNG priced at Rs. 83 per kg, drivers can fill fuel worth up to about Rs. 1,000. Many, however, were seen refilling smaller quantities depending on their immediate needs and daily earnings.

With Monday expected to see higher inter-city passenger demand, several drivers chose to stay off the road on Sunday to refill their tanks and avoid last-minute fuel shortages, an autorickshaw driver said.

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