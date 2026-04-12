Legendary singer Asha Bhosle dies at 92

April 12, 2026

Mumbai: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle (92), who was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital following a cardiac arrest yesterday, has breathed her last at the Hospital this noon.

Her mortal remains will be kept at her residence from 11 am to 3 pm tomorrow and the last rites will take place at Shivaji Park at 4 pm.

Born on Sept. 8, 1933, Asha began her career at a very young age and had given her voice to thousands of songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati.

Asha Bhosle was just 10 when she sang her first film song Chala Chala Nav Bala, for the 1943 Marathi film Majha Bal. Asha’s list of timeless hits includes classics such as Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dum Maaro Dum, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, Jhumka Gira Re and Yeh Mera Dil among other hits.

The younger sister of melody queen late Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle was a trailblazer in her own right, forever grateful to have her ‘Didi’ by her side, but always wanted to have her own identity.

At the age of 16, she married Ganpatrao Bhosle, who was 15 years her senior. It’s said that she endured mistreatment from her in-laws during this time and she separated from Ganpatrao in 1960.

Later in life, Asha Bhosle found love with legendary composer Rahul Dev Burman (R.D. Burman) whom she eventually married.

Together, they formed one of the most iconic and enduring partnerships in Indian film music.

Asha Bhosle won her first National Award for Umrao Jaan in 1981 and her second for Ijaazat in 1988. She received Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and Padma Vibhushan in 2008.