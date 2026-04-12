Star of Mysore report turns into poster campaign

April 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In an attempt to draw attention to the shrinking buffer zones of lakes, a group of environmental activists early this morning put up posters around Kukkarahalli Lake, reproducing a recent report published in Star of Mysore. The laminated posters, hung on electric poles at a few locations inside the lake premises, caught the attention of morning walkers.

The report, titled ‘Samiti warns against cutting lake buffer zone’ and published on Apr. 1, 2026, refers to a gazette notification issued under the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (Amendment) Act, 2025. The notification proposes a shift from a uniform 30-metre buffer zone to a graded system based on the size of the lake, according to a press note issued by Parisara Ulisi Samiti.

Under the revised norms, lakes spread over more than 100 acres will retain a 30-metre buffer zone, while smaller lakes between one and 10 acres will have only a six-metre buffer to facilitate basic infrastructure works.

Copies of the report had been enlarged into A3-sized placards, laminated and put up at five or six spots along the Kukkarahalli Lake walking path. Those behind the initiative appear to have quietly hung them up and left. Their identity is not known.

The message, however, was clear. By reducing the buffer zone, activists fear the ecology of sensitive water bodies, like the Kukkarahalli Lake, could come under threat, weakening the very purpose of conservation in the long run.

Walkers who stopped to read the posters were seen discussing the possible fallout. Many voiced concern that a reduced buffer could pave the way for real estate activity, land grabbing and other commercial use close to the lakes, ultimately affecting their fragile environment.

The posters, with ‘Lake Buffer Zone’ marked in green ink, stood out and drew curious onlookers. Several visitors took time to read through the entire text and reflect on the issue.

The discussions soon turned to what could be done next. Some walkers spoke about writing to the Government, starting a letter campaign, or even exploring the legal options to initiate stronger protection of lakes.