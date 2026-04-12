Vande Bharat travel surges
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Vande Bharat travel surges

April 12, 2026

Mysuru-Chennai route sees 36 lakh passengers in 2025-2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 36 lakh passengers travelled on the Vande Bharat Express operating between Mysuru and Chennai during the financial year 2025-26, according to data released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Officials said, the train has received an overwhelmingly positive response from passengers since its introduction.

The Vande Bharat Express runs between Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Central Station in Chennai and Mysuru City Railway Station, via Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) at Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru.

Manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the Vande Bharat trains feature modern coaches equipped with advanced safety systems and improved passenger amenities.

Across the country, Vande Bharat services recorded a year-on-year growth of nearly 34 percent in FY 2025-26, with passenger numbers increasing from 2.97 crore in FY 2024-25 to about 3.98 crore.

According to the Ministry of Railways, over 9.1 crore passengers have travelled in more than one lakh trips on Vande Bharat trains since their inception and 162 such trains are currently operating on various routes across the country.

Two pairs of Vande Bharat trains operate on Mysuru-Chennai route. Train No. 20663 Mysuru-MGR Chennai Vande Bharat Express departs Mysuru at 6 am and reaches Chennai at 12.20 pm, except on Thursdays.

En route, it stops at Mandya (arrival 6.28 am, departure 6.30 am), SMVT Bengaluru at Baiyappanahalli (7.45 am/7.50 am), Krishnarajapuram (8.04 am/8.06 am) and Katpadi   (10.33 am/10.35 am).

In the return direction, Train No. 20664 MGR Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express leaves Chennai at 5 pm and arrives in Mysuru at 11.20 pm, except on Thursdays.

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The train halts at Katpadi (6.23 pm/6.25 pm), Krishnarajapuram (8.48 pm/8.50 pm), SMVT Bengaluru (9.25 pm/9.30 pm) and Mandya (10.38 pm/10.40 pm).

Second service

The second service, Train No. 20607 Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express, departs Chennai at 5.50 am and reaches Mysuru at 12.20 pm.

En route, it has commercial stops at Katpadi (arrival 7.13 am, departure 7.15 am) and KSR Bengaluru (arrival 10.10 am, departure 10.15 am). This train does not operate on Wednesdays.

The return service, Train No. 20608 Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express, departs Mysuru at 1.05 pm and arrives in Chennai at 7.20 pm.

En route, it stops at KSR Bengaluru (arrival 2.50 pm, departure 2.55 pm) and Katpadi (arrival 5.33 pm, departure 5.35 pm).

 Vande Bharat routesPassengers in 2025-2026
New Delhi – Varanasi73 lakh
New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra56 lakh
Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam48 lakh
Dr. MGR Central – Mysuru36 lakh
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