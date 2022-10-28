PM Narendra Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express on Nov. 11

October 28, 2022

South India’s first semi-high-speed train to run between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Nov. 11 and flag off South India’s first semi-high-speed train Vande Bharat Express between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru. According to a statement by the Karnataka CM’s office, PM Modi will inaugurate several other projects. The Vande Bharat Express will run between Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru.

This will also be the first Vande Bharat train for Karnataka which is set to go to Legislative Assembly elections next year. The newer version of Vande Bharat Express trains can reach a speed of 100 km/hr in 52 seconds, and run at a maximum speed of 180 kmph, weighs about 392 tonnes instead of 430 tons of the older version of the same train, and is reckoned to be 15 percent more energy efficient.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a video conference yesterday regarding the arrangements for various programmes to be held in Bengaluru on Nov. 11. According to the statement, Bommai inspected every detail of the function and directed the authorities concerned that the functions must not cause hardship for the citizens.

The CM said that PM Modi will arrive at HAL Airport on Nov. 11 at 10 am and fly to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) for the inauguration of the much-awaited Terminal 2 of the airport. It was developed spending Rs. 5,000 crore and has the capacity to handle 2.5 crore passengers a year, said an official release.

On the same day, Modi will unveil a 108-feet bronze statue of Kempegowda at the airport. Called the “Statue of Prosperity”, it will reflect the progress Bengaluru made under the vision of Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru, Minister for IT/BT and Higher Education Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan said. The Government has decided to develop a theme park at KIA spread over 23 acres.

The theme park will have the saplings of trees mentioned in the Ramayana and Mahabharata. The airport will recycle water and there will be low consumption of power.

Later, the PM will address a public meeting, Bommai said.

Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, CM’s Principal Secretary N. Manjunath Prasad and senior officials of various departments, the Indian Railways and the KIA attended the virtual meeting.

The ruling BJP is preparing itself to capitalise on the event as Vokkaligas revere Kempegowda as their tallest figure and benevolent ruler of Bengaluru. Vokkaligas is the second largest after Lingayats and hence commands a lot of political clout and BJP leaders are hopeful the unveiling of Kempegowda statue will please the community members.