New DC and family on Temple visits
News

New DC and family on Temple visits

October 28, 2022

Mysuru/Nanjangud: Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mysuru district yesterday, visited Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill and Sri Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud and sought the blessings of the presiding deities.

The new DC, who arrived in Mysuru from Teerthahalli in Shivamogga on Wednesday night, visited the Hill Temple along with his wife Dr. Varshitha and daughter Aadriti and had the darshan of the presiding deity. Upon his arrival at the Hill Temple, the new DC was welcomed with a bouquet by Temple’s Executive Officer Govindaraju and Chief Priest Dr. Shashishekar Dixit.

After performing puja and having the darshan of Goddess Chamundeshwari, Dr. Rajendra and family members left for Nanjangud. Upon his arrival at Sri Srikanteshwara Temple, the new DC was given a poorna kumbha and nadaswara welcome by the Temple authorities. Dr. Rajendra and his family members performed special puja to Sri Srikanteshwara and also had the darshan of Goddess Parvathi.

The new DC was felicitated on the occasion. Tahsildar M. Shivamurthy, Temple Executive Officer M. Jagadish, Revenue Officer Prakash, Temple’s Chief Priest Nagendra Dixit and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching