Unseasonal showers turn Bandipur green

April 12, 2026

Rains ease annual summer wildfire fears, surveillance still on

Mysore/Mysuru: Unseasonal showers ahead of the monsoon have turned the Bandipur Tiger Reserve lush green, easing the annual concern over forest fires and reviving wildlife activity across the sanctuary.

Normally, the Reserve remains on high alert for fires from November to May, with frontline staff maintaining constant vigil until the monsoon sets in. This year, however, three to four spells of heavy rain have transformed the summer landscape and reduced the immediate threat of wildfires.

Despite the respite, forest personnel continue to keep a close watch on vulnerable areas to prevent any flare-ups.

As part of summer preparedness, about 2,800 km of fire lines were created across the Reserve. The work was completed by December and from Jan. 1, about 475 fire watchers from fringe villages were deployed across the ranges.

Water sources replenished

Surveillance has also been strengthened with the use of sensor-based cameras, CCTV, thermal drones and watchtowers to ensure round-the-clock monitoring against illegal entry and possible fire incidents.

Bandipur traditionally receives some showers in January and February. This year, along with the usual rains, several heavy downpours revived the parched forest, carpeting the landscape in green.

The improved conditions have attracted herds of elephants, gaurs, sambars, deer and wild sheep. Tourists, especially those visiting safari zones, have reported increased wildlife sightings.

Wildlife in the reserve has also been spared the usual summer water stress. Of the 420 lakes inside the forest, most still hold water, while 42 are supported by solar-powered borewells to ensure a year-round supply.

Recent rains have further replenished tanks in low-lying areas, providing animals with adequate drinking water for now.

Vulnerable areas being watched

S. Prabhakaran, Chief Conservator of Forests, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, told Star of Mysore that the immediate threat of wildfires has subsided following the recent rains.

“Sensitive zones remain under close watch, with fire watchers deployed across all ranges. Modern tools, including thermal drones, sensor-based cameras and CCTV equipment, are being used to monitor forest edges and vulnerable areas,” he said.

Several lakes inside the reserve are brimming with water, while silt has been cleared from others. Solar borewells have also been repaired to ensure year-round supply.

Awareness drives conducted in fringe villages have highlighted the importance of forest conservation and the dangers of wildfires, helping secure local cooperation in protection efforts, he added.