Abandoned tiger cubs: Forest staff find carcass of another cub

March 30, 2021

Total three cubs dead, one recovering in Mysuru Zoo

Mysuru: The Forest staff, who were conducting combing operation to trace a mother tigress and her cub, have found the carcass of the cub yesterday afternoon at Nugu Range in Hediyala Sub-Division at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. With his, a total of three cubs, which were abandoned by the tigress have died.

The Forest staff, on Sunday afternoon found three cubs which were abandoned by their mother at Nugu Range. As the cubs were completely dehydrated and suffering from hunger, the Forest staff provided them water during which one cub died and the other two were shifted to Mysuru Zoo, where one more cub died. The other cub is recuperating in the Zoo.

Tiger cub recovering at Mysuru Zoo.

The staff also found pug marks of the tigress and a cub and began to conduct combing operation to trace the tigress and her cub.

While combing the forest area yesterday afternoon, the staff found the decomposed carcass of the cub among the bushes. Post-mortem was conducted and the cub was cremated.

Mysuru Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) T. Heeralal, Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director S.R. Natesha, Veterinarian Dr. Mujeeb Rehman and others were present.

Meanwhile, the cub, which is being treated at Mysuru Zoo, is recovering. Yesterday, it consumed meat balls and had drunk water. Zoo authorities expressed happiness as the cub was responding to the treatment.