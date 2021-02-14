GP Pourakarmikas seek fulfilment of demands, including wage payment

February 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Disappointed over the Government’s failure to pay them wages, Pourakarmikas serving in 266 Gram Panchayats (GPs) of the district presented a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and to the ZP CEO seeking fulfillment of their various demands, which chiefly included payment of wages.

Later, speaking to presspersons, Mysuru District Pourakarmikas Association President C.R. Rachaiah said that the Government has failed in addressing the issues of Pourakarmikas, who toil hard for keeping the cities and towns clean and hygienic.

Pointing out that there are hundreds of Pourakarmikas serving in 266 Gram Panchayats coming under eight taluks of the district, he maintained that non-payment of wages has made their life miserable.

Wondering why the Government had failed in addressing their issues at a time when Pourakarmikas are called as Corona Warriors, health protectors, Swachhata Warriors etc., Rachaiah urged the Government to address their 22-point charter of demands, which included payment of wages within the 5th of every month, coverage under PM Jeevan Jyothi and Suraksha Jyothi Insurance schemes, wage hike, leave encashment and implementation of the provisions of Safai Karmachari Act-1993, among others.

Adi Dravida Samaja President N. Mara, office-bearers K. Nanjappa, R. Nagaraj, D.R. Chinnappa, R. Murugesh, K. Gopal, M.S. Mahadevu, Murugesh, Chandrashekar, Eshwar and others were present.