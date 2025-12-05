Grand Hanuma Jayanti procession at Hunsur

December 5, 2025

Hunsur: A grand and colourful mega procession marked the culmination of the 3-day Hanuma Jayanti celebrations organised under the aegis of Hanumantotsava Samiti and Anjanadri Trust at Hunsur town on Thursday.

The procession, which commenced from Ranganatha extension of the town, passed through Kalkunike Circle, Shabari Circle, Old Bridge, Samvidhana Circle, S.J. Road, Kote Circle, JLB Road, Lakshmi Vilas Circle, Bazar Road, Akshay Bhandar, New Bus Stand, Kalpataru Circle and Maruti Petrol Bunk, before reaching Anjaneyaswamy temple.

The procession was accompanied by a host of folk and cultural troupes and 13 tableaux, featuring the statues of deities such as Maruti, Dattatreya, Rama-Lakshmana, Seetadevi, a 6-ft tall bronze idol of Lord Hanuman.

Shopkeepers enroute voluntarily shut down their shops to facilitate smooth passage of the grand procession. Thousands of devotees paid their obeisance by presenting their offerings to Lord Hanuman as the procession passed through the main thoroughfares of the town.

The people had thronged the town from different parts of the taluk to be part of the mega procession, which passed off peacefully, without any untoward incident.

Earlier, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda, former MLA H.P. Manjunath, Hunsur Assistant Commissioner Manjunath, Tahsildar Manjunath, Gavadagere Gurulinga Jangama Mutt seer Nataraja Swamiji, Madalli Ukkinakante Mutt Seer Sambasadashiva Swamiji, Hunsur CMC Commissioner Manasa and a host of other personalities, lit the Dharma Jyothi, offered puja to Nandikambha and showered flower petals on Lord Hanuman Utsava Murti.

Taluk Hanumantotsava Samiti President V.N. Das, Sri Ramsene District President Anil Kumar, office-bearers and others were present. Police led by Mysuru SP N. Vishnuvardhana had made elaborate security arrangements.