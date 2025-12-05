Grand Hanuma Jayanti procession at Hunsur
News

Grand Hanuma Jayanti procession at Hunsur

December 5, 2025

Hunsur: A grand and colourful mega procession marked the culmination of the 3-day Hanuma Jayanti celebrations organised under the aegis of Hanumantotsava Samiti and Anjanadri Trust at Hunsur town on Thursday.

 The procession, which commenced from Ranganatha extension of the town, passed through Kalkunike Circle, Shabari Circle, Old Bridge, Samvidhana Circle, S.J. Road, Kote Circle, JLB Road, Lakshmi Vilas Circle, Bazar Road, Akshay Bhandar, New Bus Stand, Kalpataru Circle and Maruti Petrol Bunk, before reaching Anjaneyaswamy temple.

The procession was accompanied by a host of folk and cultural troupes and 13 tableaux, featuring the statues of deities such as Maruti, Dattatreya, Rama-Lakshmana, Seetadevi, a 6-ft tall bronze idol of Lord Hanuman.

Shopkeepers enroute voluntarily shut down their shops to facilitate smooth passage of the grand procession. Thousands of devotees paid their obeisance by presenting their offerings to Lord Hanuman as the procession passed through the main thoroughfares of the town.

The people had thronged the town from different parts of the taluk to be part of the mega procession, which passed off peacefully, without any untoward incident.

Earlier, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda, former MLA H.P. Manjunath, Hunsur Assistant Commissioner Manjunath, Tahsildar Manjunath, Gavadagere Gurulinga Jangama Mutt seer Nataraja Swamiji, Madalli Ukkinakante Mutt Seer Sambasadashiva Swamiji, Hunsur CMC Commissioner Manasa and a host of other personalities, lit the Dharma Jyothi, offered puja to Nandikambha and showered flower petals on Lord Hanuman Utsava Murti.

Taluk Hanumantotsava Samiti President V.N. Das, Sri Ramsene District President Anil Kumar, office-bearers and others were present. Police led by Mysuru SP N. Vishnuvardhana had made elaborate security arrangements.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching