DIGP distributes Blue Caps to Cops

December 5, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah formally issued the blue caps to Police Constables and Head Constables at his office in city yesterday.

Speaking to SOM, he said, the Government has decided to change the hats earlier worn by the Constables and Head Constables and introduce caps like ASI and above cadre officers. Accordingly, the caps received in the first phase is being distributed for the Police in Mysuru district.

He advised the Police to uphold dignity and pride of the Police Department, by discharging the duties and instil confidence among the general public.

Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana was present.

Henceforth, Karnataka Police Constables will wear navy blue peak caps, replacing the traditional slouch hats used for nearly seven decades.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had launched the new caps at Vidhana Soudha on Oct. 28, expressing hope that the change will boost the morale and equality within the Police force.