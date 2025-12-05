Tackling human-wildlife conflict | Meetings at guest houses won’t save lives: Simha

December 5, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MP Prathap Simha has called for immediate and stringent measures to tackle the escalating human-wildlife conflict in Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts, where encounters involving tigers and elephants have surged sharply in recent years.

He was speaking at an event held yesterday at the Institution of Engineers India (IEI) on JLB Road, where journalist and writer Iythichanda Ramesh Uthappa’s two Kannada books — ‘Saavina Satya – Arjuna, Ninna Kondaddu Madagajavalla, Paapi Manushya’ and ‘Dasara Aanegalu – Bhima Haagu Itararu’ — were released.

The programme, jointly organised by the Mysuru Cultural Association and Kalisu Foundation, also marked the second death anniversary of Dasara elephant Arjuna.

Prathap Simha observed that the Old Mysuru region has seen a dramatic spike in encounters between humans and wild animals, especially elephants and tigers. He stressed that the Forest Department must implement practical, field-level strategies instead of merely convening meetings in guest houses.

Pointing to Arjuna’s death, he said negligence cost the elephant’s life and urged officials to act decisively to avoid similar tragedies. He also encouraged people to cultivate a reading habit, noting that many valuable books are being published and should be supported.

Speaking about the book, Mysore University’s former Syndicate member Dr. E.C. Ningarajegowda said, Ramesh Uthappa’s writing is deeply moving and brings out how Forest Department failed to take precautions during clash between elephants, causing Arjuna’s death.

He highlighted shortage of veterinarians in Forest Department and urged the government to fill the vacancies on priority. He further suggested establishing an elephant-themed museum to promote tourism and preserve the legacy of iconic Dasara elephants.

Death remains a mystery

Author Ramesh Uthappa criticised the Government for failing to reveal the true cause of Arjuna’s death even two years later. He questioned why the retired elephant Arjuna was taken for the operation, why Abhimanyu was not deployed instead and why the team failed to anticipate that a wild tusker, after attacking once, would almost certainly return for a second strike.

Earlier, Mahout Doddamaasti had saved Arjuna through quick thinking, he said. Veterinarian Dr. Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman and Arjuna fan K.R. Satyaprabha were felicitated on the occasion.

Mysuru Cultural Association President and Proprietor of APN Properties A.P. Nagesh, MCCI President K.B. Lingaraju and Publisher M.M. Nikhilesh were present.