Swami Vivekananda’s 162nd birth anniversary: Walkathon marks National Youth Day in city

January 12, 2025

MP Yaduveer, ex-MP Prathap Simha, MLA Srivatsa, ex-MLA Nagendra join BJP Yuva Morcha activists

Mysuru: As part of National Youth Day celebrations commemorating Swami Vivekananda’s 162nd birth anniversary, BJP Yuva Morcha, Mysuru, took out a Walkathon ‘Viveka Nadige’ in city this morning.

The walkathon, which began from Ramaswamy Circle, passed through Chamaraja Double Road, Narayana Shastri Road, D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road, back to Ramaswamy Circle and culminated at BJP’s Office in Chamarajapuram.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, former MP Prathap Simha, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MLA L. Nagendra, MLA and Yuva Morcha State President Dheeraj Muniraju, BJP Mysuru District Rural President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, leaders Kaveesh Gowda, Jogi Manju and others took part in the walkathon.

Speaking on the occasion, Prathap Simha said that Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago speech showcased Indian culture.

Swami Vivekananda was born on Jan. 12, 1863, in Kolkata as Narendra Nath Datta. He rose to prominence at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893, where his speech on universal brotherhood and tolerance made him a global figure. In recognition of his contributions, the Day is celebrated as National Youth Day, inspiring young Indians to strive for personal growth and contribute to the nation’s development.

At National-level

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi today. The event brings together 3,000 young leaders from across India, selected through a merit-based, multi-level process from over 30 lakh participants, aiming to foster innovation, leadership and dialogue for a brighter future.

The event aims to break the 25-year-old tradition of holding the National Youth Festival in a conventional manner. It will provide a platform for youths to present innovative solutions for a developed India. Participants will make presentations to the PM on ten thematic areas pivotal to India’s development, including technology, sustainability, women empowerment, manufacturing and agriculture. Additionally, a compilation of best essays on these themes will be released.

This initiative aligns with PM Modi’s vision, as expressed during his Independence Day address, to engage one lakh youths in politics without political affiliations and provide them with a platform to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India).