Udayagiri stone-pelting incident – Police needing protection in Mysuru is ironic: MP

February 17, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar has expressed shock and concern over the situation in Mysuru, where even the Police, tasked with protecting the public, now require protection themselves.

The MP’s comments came in the wake of the stone-pelting incident at Udayagiri last week where over a thousand people gathered outside Udayagiri Police Station, protesting an offensive social media post.

The crowd turned violent, pelting stones at the Police station and vehicles, injuring officers and staff. Several vehicles, including DCP’s car, were damaged.

Yaduveer was speaking to reporters at a cyber security workshop by the Cyberverse Foundation at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel last Saturday.

“The Government must take strict action against those who attacked the Police. Due to my participation in the Parliament budget session, I couldn’t visit Udayagiri, but I will assess the situation soon. It is ironic that the Police, meant to maintain law and order, need protection themselves,” he said.

He urged legal action against the perpetrators, regardless of their influence. “If the Police are in distress, who will ensure public safety?” he questioned.

BJP internal conflicts

On BJP’s internal conflicts, Yaduveer remarked that factionalism exists in all parties. “Disputes over positions are common, but we will resolve our differences. The senior leaders will take a decision,” he said.

Backing BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, Yaduveer asserted, “He should continue in his role. Under his leadership, the party is moving responsibly.”

Bangalore Palace row

Despite the Mysore Royal Family winning the legal battle in Supreme Court over the issue of Bangalore Palace land acquired for widening of Ballari Road and Jayamahal Road, the Karnataka Government is yet to grant Transferable Development Rights (TDR) for the land, Yaduveer said.

“We took the matter to Court, and the verdict was in our favour. Yet, the Government remains evasive. We must be issued the TDR certificate, but officials are reluctant. The law applies equally to common people and royals, yet the Government displays a negligent attitude,” he said.

He warned that public pressure would mount if the issue remains unresolved. “If the road widening is necessary, TDR must be provided and this is our only demand. However, Government refuses to comply with Court orders.”

Yaduveer also criticised the Government’s inaction on Kurubarahalli and Garikemala land issues in Mysuru. “They have targeted the Palace for years. My father spent decades fighting legal battles, dedicating half his life to courtrooms. His struggle continued till his last breath,” he rued.