Book lovers were hailed as ‘Saraswatiputras’: Prof. Chidanandagowda

February 17, 2025

Mysuru: Former Kuvempu University Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Chidanandagowda said that book lovers in the past were indeed ‘Saraswatiputras’ — the children of Goddess Saraswati (the Goddess of Learning).

He was speaking at the 58th anniversary of Sapna Book House and Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Jayanti celebrations organised under the joint auspices of Sapna Book House and Legacy Club at the Book House premises on N.S. Road in Shivarampet here recently.

Reiterating that book lovers were known as children of Goddess Saraswati (Saraswatiputraru) and those who revered Goddess Lakshmi were known as ‘Lakhsmiputra,’ Prof. Chidanandagowda said, however, in the 21st century, ‘Saraswatiputras,’ can become ‘Lakshmiputras’ through the power of knowledge.

Citing the example of Infosys Founder N.R. Narayanamurthy, he highlighted how Narayanamurthy, who was a ‘Saraswatiputra,’ went on to become ‘Lakshmiputra’ with the help of knowledge.

Stressing on the need for everyone to read books and thus enhance their knowledge, he said that there are multiple examples on how learning has helped become millionaires. He also contended that buying and reading of more books would help a person to grow as a responsible and respectable citizen in the society.

City’s Seshadripuram PU College faculty Prof. K.M. Siddappa too spoke. Kuvempu’s daughter Tarini Chidanandagowda and Legacy Club President D.V. Dayananda Sagar were present.