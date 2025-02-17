Chorus grows against Govt. move to shut 10 Varsities

February 17, 2025

Protests planned to save Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar Universities

Mysuru: The chorus of opposition is growing against the Congress Government’s decision to close 10 Universities — Hassan, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Haveri, Kodagu, Koppal, Bagalkot, Maharani Cluster, Mandya and Nrupathunga — established by the previous BJP Government, citing financial difficulties.

The move has sparked strong political and educational concerns, particularly over the proposed closure of Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Kodagu Universities.

BJP State Vice-President N. Mahesh warned that his party would strongly oppose the decision. Speaking at a press conference in Chamarajanagar yesterday, he said these Universities were established to uplift educational standards, but the Congress Government, citing financial constraints, is moving toward closure.

“Shutting these institutions will be a grave injustice to students who will have to rely on distant Universities like the University of Mysore, affecting education standards in these districts,” he said.

He urged the Government to withdraw the proposal in the upcoming Cabinet meeting and instead allocate special grants for their development. Otherwise, he warned, BJP and students would launch a Statewide protest.

Action Committee to save Kodagu University

In response to the Government’s plan to close Kodagu University, an Action Committee has been formed, chaired by K.S. Krishna Gowda. The Association, at its meeting yesterday, plans to organise District-level protests and send a delegation to the Government.

Kushalnagar Taluk Guarantee Implementation Committee President V.P. Shashidhar stressed that Kodagu, a hilly region, requires a separate University. “Kodagu University is a matter of pride. It has the necessary infrastructure and is already functioning without Government grants,” he said.

Community leaders emphasised that no budgetary funds were allocated for the new Universities. Social worker Napanda Muthappa criticised the Government for funding events like Dasara while neglecting higher education. The Action Committee vowed to support all protests, even calling for a Kodagu bandh if necessary.

Merger sparks protest threat: MLC K. Vivekananda has strongly opposed the proposed merger of Mandya University with Mysore University, warning of mass protests if the plan proceeds.

Speaking at Mandya University Administrative Building on Feb. 15, he said the institution has been a long-cherished dream of the people, especially students from farming families who travel nearly 40 km for education.

“Since its inception in 2019, enrolment has doubled from 2,000 to 4,500. Closing or merging it is unacceptable,” he stated.

He emphasised that rural students depend on the University and urged the Government to reconsider. “Tamil Nadu has a University in every district, yet Karnataka is shutting nine institutions, harming students. Mandya University has already held two convocations and introduced MBA and MCA courses. How can it be closed?” he questioned.

Criticising Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, he pointed out, “Shivakumar demands an IIT and a Medical College for his home district of Ramanagara but plans to close Mandya University. This is unacceptable.”

He called on Dy.CM Shivakumar and Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar to rethink the move, warning of massive protests if the Mandya University is shut down.