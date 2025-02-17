90 percent of Kabini drinking water supply project complete: Minister

February 17, 2025

To provide an additional 40 MLD of water to Mysuru city

Mysuru: The Kabini project in Bidaragodu near Nanjangud is set to provide an additional 40 MLD (Million Litres per Day) of water to Mysuru. This will be achieved once the remaining 10 percent of the work on the water purification plant at Kembalu is completed.

Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa provided this update during his visit yesterday to inspect the ongoing works of the Kabini and Hale Unduwadi drinking water projects on the city’s outskirts.

The Water Board initiated this project in 2008 to increase Mysuru’s drinking water supply from the Kabini River. A detailed project report outlined a three-phase development plan with a total capacity of 184 MLD.

In line with this, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) have undertaken upgrade works to enhance the project’s capacity.

As part of the current upgrade, a new 60 MLD capacity flocculator and tube settler unit, along with rapid sand filtration units, are being constructed at the Kembalu Water Treatment Plant.

Express power line

Additionally, an 11 kV express underground cable is being installed from the remote substation to the Kembalu plant. New pumping equipment, with capacities of 2,500 HP and 1,750 HP, is also being installed at the Kembalu plant and the Pinjarapole Intermediate Booster Pump Station (IBPS), along with related electrical infrastructure.

Construction of the water treatment units began in March 2021, while the installation of pumping and electrical equipment started in April 2023. Currently, 90 percent of the work is complete, with only the installation of electrical equipment inside the plant pending.

Once completed, the treatment units’ capacity will increase to 120 MLD, and the pumping capacity will rise to 100 MLD, ensuring an additional 40 MLD of water for Mysuru. Of this, 13 MLD will be allocated to select MUDA layouts, while the remaining water will be supplied to MCC wards.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLA G.T. Devegowda, Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy and others seen during their visit to Hale Unduwadi project site yesterday.

Hale Unduwadi project

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa also inspected the permanent water supply facility for Mysuru, located about 2 km upstream from the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir near the Hale Unduwadi village in the backwater area.

This facility is part of the Hale Unduwadi drinking water project, which supplies water directly from the KRS backwaters to Mysuru city and 92 surrounding villages.

Officials reported that 93 percent of the Hale Unduwadi project’s physical work has been completed, with the remaining work expected to be finished by the end of 2025.

The project is designed to supply water to the central large water storage facility in Vijayanagar and the High-Level Reservoir (HLR) at Yadavagiri, ensuring a steady water supply of 150 MLD to parts of the Chamaraja, Krishnaraja, and Narasimharaja Assembly segments.

Additional water supply

Additionally, drinking water will be supplied to Chamundeshwari Constituency, Hootagalli Municipality and partially to the Bogadi Town Panchayat area. This facility can supply uninterrupted water even when the storage capacity of the KRS Dam is low.

Water will also be supplied to Vijayanagar’s 3rd and 4th Stages and surrounding private layouts approved by MUDA. The Hale Unduwadi project is worth Rs. 595 crore. Dr. Mahadevappa also mentioned that by 2055, the estimated population of Mysuru will require 795 MLD of water.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Sheikh Tanveer Asif, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, City Congress President R. Murthy, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan, and KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshman were present.