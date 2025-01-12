Row over re-naming of Princess Road: MP Yaduveer welcomes Chief Minister’s statement
News

Row over re-naming of Princess Road: MP Yaduveer welcomes Chief Minister’s statement

January 12, 2025

Mysuru: With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah putting an end to the controversy that erupted over the proposal to name Princess Road (KRS Road) as ‘Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga,’ by saying in Mysuru on Friday that he never sought to have any road of Mysuru named after him, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has welcomed CM  Siddaramaiah’s  statement.

Speaking to presspersons on the sidelines of the Walkathon here this morning, Yaduveer said he hopes that the CM’s statement would finally put to rest the re-naming row that erupted after some Congress leaders proposed to re-name the stretch of Princess Road from Vontikoppal to Royal Inn junction after Siddu.

MP Yaduveer pointed out that the BJP had launched several demonstrations against the proposed re-naming of the road and had even petitioned all the authorities concerned expressing strong opposition to the re-naming of Princess Road as ‘Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga.’

MCC should withdraw notification: Simha

Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, who too took part in the Walkathon, said it is true that he too had earlier supported the demands of some ruling Congress party leaders  on  naming  the Princess Road as ‘Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga’ as he was unaware that the road was indeed named as Princess Road.  “But upon learning that the road had already been named as Princess Road decades ago, I opposed the re-naming of the stretch,” he clarified.

“Now CM Siddaramaiah has himself said that he has not sought naming of any road in Mysuru after him. The MCC should withdraw the notification it has issued earlier on re-naming of Princess Road at least now or else, the BJP would continue its fight against the civic body until it withdraws the notification and puts an end to the row once and for all,” Prathap Simha pointed out.

