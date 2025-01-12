Rail Coach Restaurants to come up at Mysuru City Railway Station and Chamarajapuram Railway Station

January 12, 2025

Mysuru: Here is good news for all those, who waited for the ‘Rail Coach Restaurant’ to chug into the Railway land of Swami Vivekananda Park area, opposite Vontikoppal Police Station but were disappointed.

The South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, now plans to come up with two Rail Coach Restaurants in city.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Girish Dharmaraj Kalagonda, Divisional Commercial Manager & Public Relations Officer (PRO), SWR, Mysuru Division, said, “Plans to set up Rail Coach Restaurant at Vivekananda Park is kept on hold as there was no response for tender called on Nov. 13, 2024. Also there were objections from public citing parking problem and as trees would be cut for the purpose. However, two such restaurants will be set up in city — one at Mysuru City Railway Station and another at Chamarajapuram Railway Station premises.”

Stating that Mysuru City Railway Station sees a footfall of 55,000 on a daily basis and Chamarajapuram Station sees around 5,000 footfall on an average, he said that the restaurants will be set up using old coaches with a capacity of 40-50 people each.

He also said that there are similar Rail Coach Restaurants at two locations in Bengaluru and one in Hubballi. While Rs. 84 lakh tender was called for Bengaluru’s Coach Restaurants, Rs. 36 lakh tender was called for Hubballi Coach Restaurant. For Mysuru’s two Rail Coach Restaurants, tender has been called for a 5-year duration, he added.

SWR Mysuru Division is conducting an e-auction for the new Rail Restaurants on Jan. 20 at 12 pm, via the IREPS portal at www.ireps.gov.in

Eligible contractors, who are registered on the IREPS portal are invited to participate in the bidding process.

These unique dining spaces, developed from decommissioned rail coaches, will provide passengers and visitors with a distinctive and nostalgic dining experience, set in a combination of vintage charm and modern amenities.

The Rail Coach Restaurants will feature the timeless appeal of old railway interiors, complemented by contemporary facilities, offering high-quality food and refreshments.

Strategically located within the Station premises, these restaurants will cater to the needs of passengers while enhancing their overall travel experience. Additionally, the initiative reflects South Western Railway’s commitment to sustainability by re-purposing old coaches, thereby contributing to both passenger comfort and environmental responsibility.