Mysuru’s NCC Cadets to make a mark at R-Day Parade

January 12, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru’s NCC Cadets drawn from various colleges are set to represent the Karnataka and Goa Directorate at the prestigious 76th Republic Day (R-Day) Parade, scheduled to be held on Jan. 26, 2025 at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. These Cadets have showcased exceptional talent, dedication and hard work to earn this honour.

From Seshadripuram Degree College, Junior Under Officer L.C. Keerthi, a II Year BCA student, has been selected for the parade. Training under the 13 Kar Battalion NCC, Mysuru Group, Keerthi’s achievement is a testament to her commitment. She is the daughter of L.M. Chandru and Geetha, residents of Vinayakanagar.

Junior Under Officer K.S. Kaveramma, a final-year BCA student of St. Joseph’s First Grade College, Jayalakshmipuram, will also participate in the parade, representing the Karnataka and Goa Directorate.

The Management of Mysore Diocesan Educational Society, including Rev. Fr. Edward William Saldanha, Rev. Fr. A. Naveen Kumar, Seby Mavely, H.N. Chandrashekara, R. Shilpa, S. Sushmitha and other staff members, have lauded her for this commendable achievement.

Junior Under Officer P.K. Prathiksha, a II PU (PCMB) student from Seshadripuram Independent Pre-University College, has been selected to perform in the Classical Dance category at the Republic Day Parade.

As a Junior Under Officer of the 13 Kar Battalion NCC Mysore Unit, her achievement has brought joy to the college’s management, principal, faculty, and staff, who have extended their congratulations.

