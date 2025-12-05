Tiger jumps out of BEML compound; video goes viral on social media
News, Top Stories

December 5, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru:  A video of a tiger jumping out of BEML premises by going between barbed fence installed on the compound has gone viral on social media.

On Nov. 29, a video of a tiger prowling inside BEML premises had gone viral on social media prompting Forest officials to rush to the spot. The Forest Department had installed 10 camera traps and placed two cages to trap the tiger besides conducting combing operations to trace the tiger but in vain.

The Forest officials had suspected that the tiger may have moved out of BEML towards Aloka in Yelwal or to Arabitittu Forest area.  In the meantime, the viral video shows the tiger jumping on BEML compound and sneaking out through the barbed wire fence.

Public have urged the Forest Department to constantly monitor the movements of the tiger and prevent it from entering human habitats.

