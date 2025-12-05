Flights from Mysore Airport take off late
News

Flights from Mysore Airport take off late

December 5, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The only two IndiGo flights to Hyderabad and Chennai took off late from Mysore Airport at Mandakalli yesterday.

According to sources in the Mysore Airport, the IndiGo flight from Hyderabad, which was supposed to land at Mysore Airport at 1 pm, landed at 3.30 pm and took off after 20 minutes while the flight from Chennai, which was to arrive at 3.30 pm, landed at 9.30 pm and took off after 20 minutes, hence there was a delay.

Sources said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has formed a rule that pilots cannot operate beyond six hours of flying for safety reasons which the pilots have opposed and staging a silent protest across the country, thus delaying in the arrival and take off of flights.

Over 750 flights cancelled today

As IndiGo’s operational turmoil entered the third day  today, more than 750 flights were cancelled across major airports, adding to the over 550 cancellations reported yesterday.

The airline has cancelled all 235 flights at Delhi airport today, while operations at Chennai airport are expected to be impacted until 6 pm. Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad have also been severely affected. At the Delhi airport, all 235 IndiGo flights were cancelled until 12 am today, according to sources.

At Chennai airport, the airline requested departure gates to hold all passengers booked on these flights, as a majority of base-flight travellers are still in the check-in and boarding areas.

At Mumbai Airport, 104 IndiGo flights — 53 departures and 51 arrivals — have been cancelled since today morning, as per airport sources. While Bengaluru reported the cancellations of 52 arrivals and 50 departures, the Hyderabad Airport recorded 61 arriving and 71 departing flight cancellations as of today morning. In Pune, the Airport Director confirmed that 32 IndiGo flights have been cancelled between 12 am and 8 am today. The Thiruvananthapuram Airport has also witnessed IndiGo flight delays.

