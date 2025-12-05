Puthari Namme: Harvest festival celebrated in Mysuru, Kodagu

December 5, 2025

Madikeri/Mysuru: ‘Puthari Namme,’ the harvest festival of Kodagu that marks the season’s first paddy harvest, was celebrated with grandeur across Kodagu and Mysuru last night.

The celebrations began with a puja to Lord Igguthappa and Goddess Cauvery, followed by the symbolic harvesting of the new paddy crop (kadiru) and the customary firing of gun shots into the air to herald prosperity.

Major festivities began at Sri Omkareshwara Temple in Madikeri, the Kodava Samaja, Gowda Samaja and several other venues, where people offered prayers and performed time-honoured rituals.

Families chanted “Poli Poli Deva…” as they symbolically welcomed the Dhanya Lakshmi — goddess of grain — into their homes. Kodava men wore the distinctive ‘kupya-chele’, ‘peechekathi’ and ‘mande-tuni’, while women adorned traditional sarees and ‘vasthra.’

Members of the Kodava Samaja, accompanied by ‘taliyatakki bolcha’ and traditional ‘valaga’, marched in a grand procession to the temple. The freshly harvested paddy was then taken to the Samaja, worshipped and later distributed to devotees. Special ‘thambittu’ made from fried kusubalakki mixed with ripe banana was distributed to all.

A Samaja member symbolically harvesting the paddy crop at a small field in School premises.

At Gowda Samaja

The Kodagu Gowda Samajacelebrated ‘Puthari’ with equal fervour. A symbolic paddy field was created on the premises where the ritual harvest was performed, followed by the distribution of the festive delicacy.

Members of Kodagu Gowda Samaja celebrating harvest festival at its premises in Railway Layout, Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, last night.

At the historic Sri Mrutyunjaya Temple in Badagarakeri, villagers celebrated ‘Puthari’ on a grand scale collectively. Led by village elders and the temple management committee, the ritual cutting of paddy was followed by a vibrant procession. Villagers walked 2 kms to the traditional fields, burst crackers, danced to the valaga and returned to the temple with the harvested crop.

Festival in Mysuru

In Mysuru, ‘Puthari Namme’ was celebrated at Sree Cauvery School premises in Kuvempunagar, where hundreds of Kodava community members, led by Mysuru Kodava Samaja office-bearers, gathered in traditional attire.

The event featured a wide range of Kodava cultural performances. Devotees took home the new paddy sheaves, chanting “Poli Poli Deva,” as they prayed to Lord Igguthappa and Goddess Cauvery, welcoming Dhanya Lakshmi into their homes.

Kodagu Gowda Samaja also marked the festival at Railway Layout in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, where they harvested paddy crop after performing the rituals.

The cultural highlight of the evening was the spirited performances by youngsters who had trained diligently in traditional dances and songs, earning applause from the community.