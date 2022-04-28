Huge hailstone weighing  25 kg baffles villagers
April 28, 2022

Somwarpet (Kodagu): Heavy rains with hailstones accompanied with thunder lashed Somwarpet and surrounding places destroying pepper and coffee plants on Tuesday night.

A large hailstone weighing about 25 kg has baffled the residents of Kundalli village and the large hailstone had not melted when it was found the next day morning. The large hailstone was found near a tree by Manjula and Drutan, when they were going to the agricultural field on Wednesday morning.

The hailstones have also destroyed many trees inside coffee estates and a huge tree fell across the National Highway near Honvalli village disrupting traffic. The villagers chopped down the fallen tree and made way for smooth flow of traffic.

The tiled roof of a house belonging to one Muddu at Kibetta village has been damaged and the walls have developed cracks.

